San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

