San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

FTF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

