San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.