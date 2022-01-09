San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $63.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

