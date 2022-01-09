Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2,500.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,370.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

