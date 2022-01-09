Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

SBGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

