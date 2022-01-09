Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 10.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,949.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,099.02 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

