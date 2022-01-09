Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

