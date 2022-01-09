Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,662 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.