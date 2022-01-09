Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

