Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

