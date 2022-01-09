Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

WSO opened at $299.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.95. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

