Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.