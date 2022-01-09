Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,684 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,684 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.