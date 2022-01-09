Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $979,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 327.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

