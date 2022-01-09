Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,682.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

