Sentinel Tops 1-Day Volume of $902,310.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $78.03 million and $902,310.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,054,120,646 coins and its circulating supply is 6,539,251,520 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

