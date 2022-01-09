ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.65 on Tuesday, reaching $566.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $649.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.21. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.62, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

