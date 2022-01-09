SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 72,899 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $13,608,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

