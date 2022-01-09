SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $343,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 28.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

VIVO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $889.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

