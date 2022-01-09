SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 221.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,994. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

