SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 87.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

