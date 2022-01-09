SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

STOK opened at $20.21 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $743.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.