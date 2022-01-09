SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 105,022 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 378,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.77 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

