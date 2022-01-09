SHAKE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SHAKE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

