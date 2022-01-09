Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

