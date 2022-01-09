SharedStake 1-Day Volume Reaches $256.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $7,787.53 and $256.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

