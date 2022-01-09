Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

