Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.05 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

