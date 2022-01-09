Shell Asset Management Co. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $210,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

