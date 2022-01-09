Shell Asset Management Co. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $58.95 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

