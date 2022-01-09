Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

