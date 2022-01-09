Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 490 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

