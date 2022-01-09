Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 840 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harsco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.