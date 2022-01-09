Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS SHMAY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Shimao Group has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.34.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.