Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SHMAY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Shimao Group has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.34.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.