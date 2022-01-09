Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,650.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,650.25.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $24.45 on Tuesday, hitting $1,144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,390. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,463.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,471.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.