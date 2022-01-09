Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Expands By 19.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGLNF opened at $4.59 on Friday. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

