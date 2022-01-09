Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 32.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

