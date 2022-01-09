Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Drops By 25.0%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

