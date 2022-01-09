Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Declines By 36.4%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $5.10 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $316.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.84 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

