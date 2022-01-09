Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 18.7%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

