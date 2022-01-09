Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Drops By 23.1%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.54. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cinedigm by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,991,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter worth about $10,933,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 460,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,106 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

