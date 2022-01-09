Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 33.5%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CMT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

