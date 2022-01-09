Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 33.8%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.