Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 33.8%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 50.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRH opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
