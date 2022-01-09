Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Declines By 35.4%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

CWLDF stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Crown Resorts has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

