Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Declines By 35.4%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

CWLDF stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Crown Resorts has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

