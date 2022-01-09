Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expands By 20.1%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,170. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.04, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

