Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 20.9%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,788. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
