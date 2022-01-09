Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 20.9%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,788. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

