Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Decreases By 30.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 231,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 28,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,469. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

