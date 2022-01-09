Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 29.0%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

