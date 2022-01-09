Short Interest in Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Decreases By 22.5%

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LGDDF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lagardère SCA from €26.00 ($29.55) to €24.75 ($28.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

